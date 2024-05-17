Ghana Education Service (GES)
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the opening of its recruitment portal.

In a notice shared via social media on Friday, May 17, 2024, GES expressed appreciation for the patience and understanding shown during the waiting period.

The notice confirmed that the recruitment portal “is active now.”

The announcement has sparked reactions from netizens.

Some are requesting the posting of teachers to their communities, while others are seeking further clarifications on the recruitment process.

