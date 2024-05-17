The Minority in Parliament has dismissed the government’s directive to halt the increase in cement prices, calling it unrealistic and unlawful.

This follows a directive from the Minister for Trade and Industry, K.T. Hammond, instructing cement manufacturers to halt price increases and publish their retail prices to curb arbitrary hikes.

The Minority contends that, this approach is misguided and unlikely to achieve the desired outcomes.

In a media engagement, Yusif Sulemana, the Ranking Member on the Trade and Industry Committee of Parliament, argued that the directive is impractical without addressing the root causes.

He noted that, cement manufacturers are already burdened with levies, such as a fumigation levy, despite not receiving the corresponding services.

Mr. Sulemana stressed the need for the government to engage with manufacturers to identify areas where taxes can be reduced and stimulus packages can be provided to support their businesses.

“As we speak to you, cement manufacturers pay a levy on fumigation, fumigation levy but when their goods arrive, nobody fumigates it’s they pay for a service they do not benefit. And then you come to tell me to reduce the prices of my commodity,

“I’ve never seen it anywhere. This is a competitive market, engage them and see where there’s a need that you the government can reduce some taxes. Where there’s a need for you to do certain things that will stimulate their business.”

“You don’t sit in your office and issue a directive saying that they should reduce their prices. I can tell you on authority that this is not going anywhere. What law is he referring to? Is there any law that says a minister can sit in his office and issue a letter that reduces the prices of commodities?

“It is only under this government we are seeing this. What we need to do is to sit with them and identify the root cause.”

