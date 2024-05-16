The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians of diverse faith and religions to live together peacefully to promote national unity.

During a meeting with clergy members in the Northern Region, Dr. Bawumia said he feels comfortable and confident associating with Christians, which he believes is endorsed by the Holy Prophet Mohammed’s teachings.

“I don’t think that being a true Muslim means that you cannot get close to Christians. Prophet Mohammed said to the Muslims that of all the religions and faiths of this world, Muslims should get closer to the Christians. That is what the Prophet Mohammed said and so I am very much comfortable and confident in getting close to Christians. My brothers and sister are Christians and I cannot say that I will not get close to them,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia further emphasized the importance of maintaining the peaceful coexistence that currently exists among different faiths in Ghana.

He warned that, divisions could provide opportunities for jihadists and extremists to exploit.

“There are many people who are uncomfortable with us [Muslims] getting closer [to Christians] and that is how jihadists and all of the extremists benefit. We are a peaceful country and we always get closer so let us keep it that way” Dr. Bawumia added.

