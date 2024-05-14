The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged religious organizations to support him with prayers for a successful outcome in the December election.

Dr. Bawumia made this call during his nationwide campaign tour to Techiman in the Bono Region, where he held separate meetings with religious groups, the Muslim community, Bono East traditional leaders, the youth wing of NPP, traders at Techiman market, and artisans at Magazine.

He asked the religious groups, the clergy, and Muslim and traditional leaders to intensify their prayers for him and for peaceful and fair elections

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of religious tolerance in the country and expressed the NPP’s commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders to maintain peace during and after the election.

He further highlighted the achievements and policies of the NPP, stating his intention to surpass previous accomplishments by creating a digitalized economy, implementing the flat tax system, and realigning the import duty regime.

Meanwhile, the National Campaign Chairman for Dr. Bawumia’s election campaign, Mr. Dan Kweku Botwe, said that the party’s collaboration with religious bodies was not solely for political reasons, but also to promote peace and unity among the people.

