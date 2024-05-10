The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced plans to offer incentives to churches to undertake more development projects, rather than imposing taxes on them.

Dr. Bawumia believes churches are better suited to partner with the government to drive the country’s development forward. This comes amidst discussions about the possibility of imposing taxes on churches.

However, during a meeting with the clergy in the Bono East region as part of his nationwide tour, the NPP flagbearer emphasized the significant role churches play in society.

He assured that, his government would not tax churches.

According to him, churches are already doing more to support the government in developing the country, and it is the government’s responsibility to support them, rather than taxing them.

“My view on whether we are going to tax churches is simple. If you look at what the churches are doing, we should rather be paying them rather than they paying us. Unless you don’t understand the work the church has done. If you are looking at the buildings and the way they try to keep the societies together, the universities, the hospitals, the schools. It’s massive.

“Many churches have hundreds of schools. So I don’t see, and I will not have a situation where we are taxing the churches. We rather give churches incentives to support what the government is doing. I want us to be partners in the way that the development partners are with us. You are our domestic development partners, and we will give you incentives to do more,” the Vice President said.

