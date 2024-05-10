Fire has engulfed an eight-bedroom house in Busunya, the capital of the Nkoranza North District in the Bono East region.

The inferno, which occurred around 4:30 p.m., left the occupants unharmed but caused significant destruction to their belongings.

The landlord of the house, Martin Takyi Atta, recounted the harrowing experience of waking up to a room filled with smoke before witnessing the flames engulfing the entire structure.

He expressed his distress at the complete loss of all the properties.

Local residents rallied to combat the fire before Fire Service personnel arrived about 45 minutes later.

Residents, however, lamented the delayed response of the firefighters, attributing it to the poor road network in the district.

Mr. Atta appealed to the public for immediate assistance in providing shelter for the displaced occupants.

He also urged the government to prioritize road construction to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown.