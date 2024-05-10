Man arrested for luring and killing his client to avoid repaying some monies he deceitfully collected from him.

The Kano State Police Command said it has made significant progress in the investigation of the abduction and culpable homicide of Bello Bukar Adam, a Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) staff member.

The incident, which occurred on May 4 sent shockwaves through the community, leaving residents on edge.

According to a press release issued by the police, the victim, Bello Bukar Adam, 45, had left his home with his Toyota Corolla motor vehicle, only to disappear without a trace.

However, on the evening of the same day, a male adult’s lifeless body was discovered abandoned on the outskirts of the Eastern Bypass.

Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police swiftly mobilized a team of detectives to apprehend the perpetrator(s) within 24 hours.

The team’s diligence paid off when they arrested Sadiq Zubairu, 35, on May 6.

The suspect, in a startling revelation, confessed to conspiring with two hefty men to lure the victim to his house under the pretense of securing a job offer.

The suspect had deceitfully collected N3 million equivalent of GHS 30,000 from late Bello to help him secure a better job.

Upon realizing he couldn’t fulfill his promise, the suspect resorted to violence, leading to the tragic death of Bello Bukar Adam.

The police, quoted the suspect as saying, “He tied him up, hit him with sticks and sharp iron on his head and other parts of his body until he became motionless.”

Sadiq further confessed to disposing of the victim’s body along the Eastern Bypass and stealing his motor vehicle and mobile phone.