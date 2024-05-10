A staff of the Ghana Water Limited in the Ashanti South unit has been physically assaulted by a customer for disconnecting water supply to his home after allegedly defaulting on bills.

The staff is reported to have disconnected supply to the home of the customer after realizing he owed the company 500 Ghana cedis.

The customer, identified only as Kobby, confronted the worker on why he had cut supplies to the house.

Despite the staff explaining he was mandated to do so, Kobby reportedly locked him up in the gated compound house and assaulted the Ghana Water staff.

The worker placed a distress call to the office where management of the company together with police officers from Suntreso moved in to rescue him.

The incident, said to have occurred in Bronikrom near Abrepo in the Ashanti region, saw the staff sustain back and waist pains.

The culprit has since been arrested as police investigate the incident.

Speaking with Luv News in an interview, Public Relations Officer of the Water Company in Ashanti, Ebenezer Padi Narh, indicated the workers, particularly meter readers, are living in trepidation.

But he says the company is poised to take on any customer who thwarts the operations of the company, while assuring safety for their workers.

“They are in fear. Management is always ready to assist them in dealing with recalcitrant customers who’d want to attack them or impede their operations. This is something we will not take lightly,” he said.

The afflicted worker is reported to be receiving treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the company says such “uncouth” behaviour will not be tolerated as it could potentially affect the operational cycle of the water company.