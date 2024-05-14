The New Juaben South Municipal Electoral Commission (EC) in the Eastern Region has apologised to an 18-year-old boy who was arrested on Saturday over double registration.

This was at a meeting on Monday, May 13, where both father, Martin Yaw Boateng and his son, Martin Kwakye Martin were present.

Master Kwakye was arrested on Saturday when he visited the registration centre to acquire his voter ID card.

According to Mr Boateng, his son, who in 2020 was 14-years-old and his 12-year-old sister were unlawfully registered by unknown political actors.

But despite prompting the EC in a letter dated July 23, 2020, the names were not deleted, hence the arrest of his son which he said has left him traumatised.

During the meeting, the Municipal EC boss, Kofi Asante Owusu, clarified that the names of two minors were removed from the voter register at the Constituency level following the petition.

However, the deletion was not done from the EC’s database at the headquarters, resulting in the unfortunate incident which they render an unqualified apology for.

Speaking about the fallout of the meeting, Mr Boateng on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, said the family has accepted the apology in good faith.

He said they wanted to seek compensation for the public embarrassment but due to the calm demeanour and the manner in which Mr Owusu engaged them, they will allow sleeping dogs lie.

Mr. Boateng hopes the EC will delete the names from the database to enable his son register to vote in the December general elections.

Listen to Mr Boateng in the audio attached above:

RELATED: