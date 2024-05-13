Martin Yaw Boateng, a father whose son was arrested for double registration at the New Juaben South center on Saturday, has said he is still traumatised over the incident.

Mr Boateng has said his son was reluctant to go and register for the voter ID on Saturday but he insisted and made him leave the house at 5:am.

The enraged father on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, questioned why his son had to take the fall for the Electoral Commission’s (EC) failure to do their job despite prompting them.

According to Mr Boateng, his son, who in 2020 was 14-years-old and his 12-year-old sister were unlawfully registered by unknown political actors.

“I had travelled to Accra when the incident happened but when I returned home, I found 2 cards on the dining table and when I enquired, they told me they were walking around the Koforidua Commercial Bank from school when they were asked to come and register. My children told me they met their age mates there, so they went ahead with the registration,” he narrated.

Knowing the consequences of the illegality, Mr Boateng filed a formal complaint at the EC’s office for the names to be removed in a letter dated July 23, 2020.

“Their dates of birth were changed and their ages upgraded. Four and six years respectively were added to their ages. They were given GH₵20 each after the registration,” he said.

With the hope that the EC would do its work, the aggrieved father stated he didn’t follow up but hoped the issue would be rectified.

Mr. Boateng was therefore shocked to discover that his son’s name remained in the register four years later, resulting in such an embarrassment.

According to him, his son following the incident has vowed not to register or partake in any election in the country.

“He has been very scared, down and gloomy the whole weekend.

Meanwhile, the EC has requested for a meeting for further resolution of the matter.

ALSO READ: