The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has joined the driver’s mate debate in the political discourse. In a tweet, he said he prefers a humble mate who acknowledges the need to wait for his turn to drive than an arrogant mate who considers himself more important than the driver. “I prefer a humble mate who admits he wants to wait for his time to drive, to an arrogant mate who says he is a co-driver and believed he was more important than the driver” Anyidoho stated in his tweet.

Mr. Anyidoho’s tweet is a shade to NDC running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang who said she would be a co-pilot to former President, John Mahama should they win the December polls.

However, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said he has been a driver’s mate for the past 7 years and has patiently awaited his turn to be a driver.

The position taken by the Vice President, Koku Anyidoho said it is apt because a mate must wait for his master to finish his job before taking over.

“The man who prides himself in being a co-driver, so he considered himself to be better than his boss and not a humble mate, took over and messed up all the driving formula. Damn!” he added.