Sarkodie’s Brag has sparked a rap war between Ghana and Nigeria after he claimed seniority over their three top music stars, Davido and Burna Boy.

The song off his upcoming mixtape, ‘The Championship’, has resurrected rappers across the continent after the BET Award-winning rapper reiterated his status as the African ‘rap god’.

A moment after the song dropped over the weekend, some Nigerians including Davido reacted, putting his weight behind one of his young signed artistes, Dremo, to ‘discipline’ Sarkodie.

Interestingly, Dremo’s response caught attention, but Sarkodie described his craft as one that needs a little polishing, thereby overlooking any attempt to reply “a lightweight rapper with no achievements.”

But some Ghanaian rappers joined the battle to lash at Dremo unapologetically.

Lyrical Joe has garnered massive attention with his cold ‘1960′ reply, which has been crowned atop even by opposition.

The title, 1960, is the year Nigeria attained Independence.

Adom FM’s Kasahari show host currently signed to NK-Salem Records, Don Itchi cemented his rap prowess by disciplining Dremo to the core.

Budding rapper, Wan Nana polished Dremo, asking him to choose better competitors, but not from Ghana.

Rapper Phrimpong proved is wartime, thereby unleashing bars that will shake the whole industry.

CJ Biggerman left no space for breathing as he strangled Dremo to grasp for air.

