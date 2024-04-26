After a three-year hiatus from the music scene, Ghana’s acclaimed rap sensation Don Itchi makes a triumphant return with his latest PACK titled “DESTINY.”

Set to release on May 10, the three-song project serves as a testament to Prince Kelvin Eli Kwaku’s journey and experiences over the past few years.

Having previously dominated the Ghanaian music scene as one of its most prominent voices, the ‘Rap Messiah’ took a step back to navigate personal and artistic growth. Now, with “DESTINY,” he re-emerges with a renewed sense of purpose and vision.

Each track on the PACK offers a glimpse into Don Itchi’s life, delving deep into the highs and lows, triumphs, and challenges he has faced. From introspective reflections to powerful anthems, “DESTINY” showcases Don Itchi’s versatility as an artist and storyteller.

Speaking about the project, Don Itchi said, “These past three years have been a journey of self-discovery and growth for me and stated his current Record Label NK-Salem Records has contributed massively to his carrier as an artist. ‘DESTINY‘ is not just a PACK, but a reflection of the experiences that have shaped me as an artist and as a person.”

Fans can expect dynamic production, poignant lyricism, and infectious melodies that exemplify Don Itchi’s signature style.

With “DESTINY,” he invites listeners to join him on a musical odyssey filled with raw emotion and authenticity.

Meanwhile, “DESTINY” will be available on all major streaming platforms on 10th May, 2024. For updates and exclusive content, follow Don Itchi on social media @donitchiofficial on Instagram, @donitchi on Facebook and Twitter and @donitchi_7 on TikTok.

About Don Itchi

Born as Prince Kelvin Eli Kweku, Don Itchi discovered his musical talent during junior high school at the age of 12. Back then, there were no local icons to look up to, so the only opportunities he had to showcase his talent were during music and dance classes, as well as annual children’s celebrations. Despite the lack of role models, he persevered and grew to become one of the most promising prospects in the Ghanaian music industry. Don Itchi’s journey towards becoming a global brand is well underway.