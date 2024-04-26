The Labone headquarters of Class Media Group (CMG) in Accra came under attack early Thursday morning by unknown assailants.

Reports indicate that, four men on motorcycles threw petrol bombs and stones over the fence wall, causing damage to the glass door of the reception area.

CCTV footage captured the suspects fleeing the scene following the assault.

General Manager for Class TV/FM, Abena Yiadom, expressed her dismay.

“I arrived at work to find the glass shattered at the reception. When I inquired with the night security team, they informed me that they witnessed two motorcycles approaching the wall and initiating the attack before swiftly departing.”

Ms. Yiadom added that “The motive behind targeting our company remains unclear.”

CMG has since filed a report with the Cantonments Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

