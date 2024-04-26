Residents of a coastal community near Korle Gonno in Accra are urging authorities to address the rampant dumping of garbage into drainage systems across the capital.

They lament the direct impact of this negligence, which has led to severe pollution of the ocean and nearby beaches.

In an interview with JoyNews, some fishermen in the community said they now catch plastics instead of fish, highlighting the detrimental effects of pollution on their livelihoods.

One fisherman expressed frustration, stating that he now goes on “plastics expeditions” rather than fishing expeditions, as his net catches more plastics than fish.

He also emphasized that the plastics are not only destroying their outboard motors but also posing a danger as they get entangled in them.

Another resident raised concerns about the lack of bins in the area, which forces people to dump their garbage in drainage systems.

He explained that those living close to the Odaw drain and the Korle dump their garbage there due to the absence of proper waste disposal facilities. Moreover, some individuals resort to illegal dumping because they cannot afford the fee charged for waste disposal.

The Odaw drainage system, originally intended for wastewater, is now overwhelmed with trash, including plastic bags.

Despite ambitious plans in 2019 to transform the Odaw drain into a recreational hub, the reality remains grim.

Instead of yacht and boat cruises, the waterway is overrun with plastic waste, posing a significant threat to coastal communities near its outlet into the ocean.

