Former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen has found his voice following the gruesome murder of his brother, Dr Christopher Adu Boahen in March 2024.

Charles has confirmed the arrest of his late brother’s house help in connection with the incident, adding some personal belongings were found on him.

This, he disclosed included his phone, laptop, and wallet, at the time of his arrest.

According to him, the house help, Mark Forson started working for his brother on March 6, a few days before the robbery which claimed his life on March 13.

“The guy has been caught. He was still in possession of Kwaku’s phone, laptop and wallet when he was apprehended. He was his last house help. He started working for Kwaku on the 6th of March. He has confessed.

“The National Security team has been phenomenal and did some serious detective work. I can’t give any further details for now but I will do so as soon as I am able to. But at least now we have closure and can lay our brother to rest in peace,” he stated in a report by Accra-based Citi News.

Dr Christopher Adu Boahen, a physically challenged person, is said to have been attacked at his home in East Legon, a suburb of Accra.

He was the son of the late Professor Albert Adu Boahen, a notable figure who ran for presidency under the NPP banner in the 1992 elections, a significant event in Ghana’s transition to democracy under the Fourth Republic.

Meanwhile, he will be laid to rest today, April 25, 2024.

