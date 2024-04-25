Nigerian social media entrepreneur, Clara Chizoba Kronborg has broken the world record for the longest interviewing marathon with a time of 55 hours 24 seconds.

The previous record was 37 hours 44 minutes by Rob Oliver (USA) in 2022.

Clara, who hosts a talk show on YouTube, interviewed 90 people of various nationalities and occupations, including politicians, business owners, content creators, actors, real estate agents and many others.

The conversations were centred around how each guest achieved success in their respective field.

Clara grew up in relative poverty in Onitsha, Nigeria, which fuelled her fascination with the concept of success.

She said: “This record attempt was about bringing together diverse individuals, sharing their inspiring narratives, and forging meaningful connections on a global scale.

“I am committed to amplifying voices, particularly those of hard working women, and using their stories to inspire others facing similar challenges.”

Clara’s record attempt took place on a docked yacht in the Spanish city of Marbella, where she currently lives.

In addition to the usually sunny harbour being struck by a heavy rainstorm, Clara faced several difficulties during her record attempt.

She says her voice became “very hoarse and rusty” but she avoided losing it by drinking lots of water.

As with all ‘longest marathon’ record attempts, Clara accrued five minutes of rest time after each hour of interviewing; only during these breaks was she permitted to nap, change her clothes, or go to the bathroom.

So, to compensate for the large volume of water she was consuming, Clara wore adult diapers throughout her record attempt.

“Even worse, my period started the same day, and I was already having intense menstrual cramps,” she revealed.

“At some point I was literally dripping pee and period stain, but I persevered and kept my eyes on the goal. To anyone who ever reads this, once you find your purpose, go after it with everything you’ve got.”

Clara also suffered neck and back aches, which her team relieved with massages during her rest breaks.

She struggled with sleepiness at multiple points but says she gained a “battery recharge” every time she began interviewing a new guest, as she was eager to hear their story.

Enduring all the hardships was worth it for Clara, who says it feels “surreal” to now hold this world record.

“Recalling everything I went through physically, mentally, financially, emotionally – it feels so unreal,” she said.

“I am extremely proud of this accomplishment because I know lives have been touched and changed.

“This achievement is dedicated to all those who dare to dream and persist, regardless of the challenges they face.”