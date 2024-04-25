Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) has clarified that the audit assurance report by KPMG confirmed that it has not received a payment of $100 million from the government.

The company stated that the KPMG report exonerated their position following the expose by The Fourth Estate.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, April 25, SML reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to Ghana’s development by adhering to ethically acceptable standards and maintaining the quality of its work.

Responding to President Akufo-Addo’s directive for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ministry of Finance to review parts of their revenue assurance contract, SML outlined its stance in another press release.

The company emphasized its dedication to assisting in building a better Ghana for all citizens and stressed its commitment to ethical practices and maintaining high standards in its operations.

Moreover, SML mentioned that it has instructed its legal team to address other professional misjudgments identified in the KPMG report.

Regarding concerns about potential duplication of work by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), SML clarified that it is not engaged in such practices.