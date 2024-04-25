There is heavy vehicular traffic on the Kumasi-Accra Highway after a collision involving two articulator trucks.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The accident is said to have occurred in an attempt by the drivers of both trucks to dodge potholes on the stretch.

This has made it difficult for other motorists to use the road as they have to stay long hours in traffic.

President of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, who said he was on his way to Kumasi confirmed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Thursday.

Engineer Boateng said the accident was a few meters from the Abossey Okai Chop Bar at Nkawkaw.

Meanwhile, no casualties have been confirmed.

Security personnel are currently at the scene controlling traffic.

ALSO READ: