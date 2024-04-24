One person is feared dead while three others are in critical condition after a cargo truck loaded with biscuits collided with a commercial vehicle at the Mango line near Jayee University on the Accra-Kasoa Highway.

It occurred in the late afternoon of Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

In an interview with Adom News, Greater Accra Administrator of Ghana National Ambulance Service, Daniel Asare said they had a distress call about the incident and rushed to the scene.

He indicated that, all the victims were rushed to Greater Accra Regional Hospital (RIDGE )for treatment.

Mr. Asare added that, one of the victims who was severely injured is in critical condition.

ALSO READ: