A fatal incident on the Aseseeso-Somanya highway in the Eastern Region has resulted in the deaths of three persons.

The accident involved a Toyota Fish minivan with registration number GT 5990-21 traveling from Accra to Kpong with passengers aboard.

Of the 13 victims who were rushed to the New Yilo Krobo District Hospital, three were confirmed dead and their bodies were deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

Among the deceased in the Monday evening crash was a young female teacher known as Narkie Sangmor Mabel.

The driver, 32-year-old Stephen Tetteh Narh, was the only person taken to the Atua Government Hospital in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality for emergency management.

Narh, who suffered injuries to his left arm, was stable and receiving treatment at the hospital.

In an interview with the media from his recovery bed, Narh recounted the incident, stating that he noticed a total brake failure while descending the mountain after Aseseeso township towards Trom Junction.

Despite several emergency attempts, he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the bush.

He expressed sorrow upon learning of the deaths, including that of his mate.

Four individuals were being prepared for referral from the New Yilo Krobo District Hospital to higher facilities due to the seriousness of their conditions exceeding the hospital’s capabilities.

The police and other security agencies have taken charge of the situation for further investigation into the incident.

