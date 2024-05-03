A former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye has described former President John Dramani Mahama as an “angel”.

He is ready to publicly apologise to the former President on live television for contributing to his defeat with vile propaganda in the 2016 elections.

Mr. Adorye now a member of the Movement for Change said he made a big mistake by joining the NPP to run Mr. Mahama down.

He expressed remorse for tarnishing Mahama’s reputation, admitting that the accusations made against him were unfounded.

“As a human being, if you do something, and you later realize the aim is not achieved, you need to speak up. I have said that one day, I will kneel down on television and say Mahama, I am sorry. Mahama was an angel as compared to today. We destroyed him for nothing” he bemoaned on Accra FM.

@accra100.5fm I will apologize to John Mahama soon; he was an angel if you compare him to this current government- Hopeson Adorye, Senior Member of Movement for Change. ♬ original sound – Accra100.5fm

Mr. Adorye’s change of heart prompted form a group called “Jail Them Advocacy Group,” aimed at advocating for the prosecution of corrupt officials under the current administration should the NDC win the election.

