Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has promise to make small scale miners in the country “millionaires”.

He explained that, the policy his government will put in place will improve their livelihoods and put money in their pockets.

Dr. Bawumia was made the promise while addressing small scale miners and youth groups in Tarkwa on the last day of his campaign tour to the Western Region.

According to him, the mining concessions in the country will be allocated to the small scale miners.

“We will allocate the mining concessions to the small scale miners. My primary focus is to make many small scale miners millionaire and multi-millionaires. I want to support our small scale miners” he said.

Dr. Bawumia also assured that, rather chasing small scale miners and seizing their equipments, he will support them by providing them equipments to mine legally.

“We will formalize the small scale mining regime and give them license. Everybody will register with the Small Scale Miners Association with their Ghana card and we will deepen the representation of the Minerals Commission and the EPA, make sure that the districts that they are not there, we will open them” he assured.

Dr. Bawumia said every district will have a mining committee that will give temporary license in consultation with the chiefs.

ALSO READ: