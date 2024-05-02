Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to keep them in the hunt for European football – and deal a massive blow to their London rivals’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring when the defender rose to meet a Conor Gallagher free-kick with a powerful header mid-way through the first half.

There was a lengthy video assistant referee check for a possible block by Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella on Brennan Johnson in the build-up, but the goal was given.

Spurs did not create many chances and Cristian Romero had their best opportunity when he headed wide inside the six-yard-box in the first half.

But Chelsea took control in the 71st minute when Cole Palmer’s free-kick from the edge of the area struck the bar and Nicolas Jackson headed the rebound into an empty net.

Victory sent Chelsea into eighth place, just two points behind Newcastle in seventh and a possible European spot.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are seven points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand in their battle for fourth place.

Their defeat means Liverpool have now clinched Champions League football in 2024-25.