The Head of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress, Godwin Edudzie Tamakloe, has raised concerns about the adequacy of the investigation into the alleged corruption case involving former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

He pointed out issues regarding the Special Prosecutor’s decision to transfer the money laundering aspect of the case to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

Mr. Tamakloe said the Special Prosecutor had hinted at the discovery of new evidence suggesting that funds were transferred to Madam. Dapaah by her niece from the United States.

This development prompted the involvement of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate the source of these funds.

Mr. Tamakloe questioned whether the FBI had completed its investigation by the time EOCO referred the case to the Attorney General’s Office for guidance.

He backed former President, John Mahama’s decision to reopen the case, citing lingering uncertainties surrounding the investigation.

“So, prior to the special prosecutor referring the money laundering case to EOCO, for further investigation, the special prosecutor had already given the indication that the FBI is doing part of the investigation. As we speak and at the time the EOCO sent that docket to the Attorney General’s Office for its advice or opinion, has the FBI concluded its investigation relative to the money laundering aspect?

“… If that has not been done, why will Madam Tiwaa, submit an incomplete docket to the attorney general, that is very key. We need to know, has the FBI concluded its investigation relative to the monies from the niece of Cecilia Dapaah. Until those questions are answered positively, it clearly shows that the investigations are incomplete and therefore, the position taken by John Mahama, that with the benefit of political power and executive authority, he is going to allow for further investigations into this matter and it is completely welcoming,” he said on Citi News.

