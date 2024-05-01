Deputy co-manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign team, Nana Akomea, has hit hard at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

He said her remarks regarding Dr. Bawumia’s analogy as a “driver’s mate” were misleading and entirely off the mark.

He accused Prof. Naana Jane of engaging in propaganda without understanding the context of her statements.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Nana Akomea expressed his disappointment in Prof. Naana Jane for her choice of words during her lecture.

“How can Prof. Naana Jane involve herself with propaganda? I am very disappointed in her for her choice of words during her lecture. She got it all wrong,” he said.

Upon his nomination as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bawumia likened his role as Vice President to that of a driver’s mate, emphasizing his commitment to implementing his vision and priorities if elected President in the upcoming December elections.

However, Prof Opoku-Agyemang, in her acceptance speech in Accra, vowed loyalty to Mr Mahama, stating she would not abandon him in difficult times and would not claim to have been merely a driver’s mate.

But the Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC) clarified that, Dr. Bawumia never claimed to be a mere “driver’s mate” but rather used the analogy to highlight his potential for effective leadership as President.

Nana Akomea further argued that, Prof. Naana Jane should have understood the intention behind Dr. Bawumia’s analogy, which aimed to underscore his capability to deliver on his vision and priorities if elected President.

Also, he pointed out that, Prof. Naana Jane’s allegiance to Mr. Mahama and her defense of his record were misplaced, as according to him, Mr. Mahama’s tenure as President did not brought about significant improvement to Ghanaians.

In his view, if Ghanaians were to weigh Dr. Bawumia and Mr. Mahama against each other, they would choose Dr. Bawumia because of his superior leadership qualities and track record.

