The Director of Communications for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Campaign,Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has clarified that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for John Mahama, misinterpreted Dr. Bawumia’s analogy about being a “driver’s mate”.

Upon his nomination as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bawumia likened his role as Vice President to that of a driver’s mate, emphasizing his commitment to implementing his vision and priorities if elected President in the upcoming December elections.

“As Vice President, I am like a driver’s mate. But is by the Grace of God, if you make me president, I will be in the driver’s seat with constitutionally mandated authority to pursue my vision and my priorities,” he said.

However, Prof Opoku-Agyemang, in her acceptance speech in Accra, vowed loyalty to Mr Mahama, stating she would not abandon him in difficult times and would not claim to have been merely a driver’s mate.

“I will not in advancement of self-seeking ambition, declare to the world that I was only the driver’s mate,” she stated.

But Mr Aboagye, argued that Prof Opoku-Agyemang misunderstood Dr Bawumia’s analogy, which was meant to convey his potential for greater performance as President.

He stressed the importance of context in understanding the Vice President’s statement.

Mr Aboagye described Dr Bawumia’s use of the “driver’s mate” analogy as a “simile” which people have failed to understand.”

“I think the difficulty rather is the complete lack of understanding and ignorance on the part of the running mate of the NDC. In an attempt trying to jab she forgot where she was standing and took herself out of context…There is nowhere in the Vice President’s speech did he ever say that he is describing himself as a driver’s mate only because or because the government has encountered challenges.”

“The person with the difficulty is the running mate of John Mahama who has completely taken herself out of context and in an attempt to throw unnecessary jab…It was clear it was unambiguous it was contextual; it was an analogy and that analogy was best fit for the statement that he delivered,” he stated on Citi FM.

