Musician Guru says he is aiming to contest in the University of Ghana’s Student Representative Council (SRC) elections.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, the rapper said not only has going to study at the university but he has always wanted to help the institution in any way he can.

He noted that as a result, he worked hard in his early years at the university to ensure he had good grades – a prerequisite for the selection of SRC candidates.

“I was staying on the low to better my GPA. Because, before you can stand for any competition, you need to be inclined with whatever is happening on campus, especially your GPA should be up. So basically, now I have a CGPA of 3.88. So with that, I can still contest, okay. So that’s what I’m doing,” Guru revealed.

Additionally, Guru said he has always worked with the SRC on as many projects as he can.

“The University of Ghana has always been my dream and being there feels like a dream come true. And I was willing to do everything for them. Yes, we tried. God being so good, my first year, I was also helping and sponsoring some of the hall weeks. And I was willing, I was collaborating with the SRC…We tried doing a lot.”

“I helped in doing with the Evandi Hall Week Celebration. I was able to bring Mr Drew and co and it worked so well. I was about to do the Commonwealth (Hall Week). I had so many proposals just that we couldn’t execute it because the days on, the bruhaha started,” Guru said.

The musician who is not deterred says he is looking forward to doing more for the institution while he studies there.

Meanwhile, he reinforced his goal of working with the United Nations someday.

Guru first made this known in an interview with Joy Prime in 2023.

The musician disclosed that growing up, it has always been his dream and ambition to be employed in the US-based intergovernmental organisation.

This, according to him, influenced his decision to study Political Science and Information Studies, which he is currently pursuing at the University of Ghana, to enable him to gain the requisite knowledge about the political field.

“I really want to work with the UN. It has been my dream and to acquire knowledge; I wanted to understand how politics works, and Legon is good at humanitarian courses. So, I basically preferred studying in Legon,” he had said.

Although it has been stressful and challenging, Guru was determined to complete the programme to accomplish his aspiration.