Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 general elections, has emphasised that the imminent polls are crucial for the future of Ghana.

She stressed that it’s a battle for the soul and future of the country, fighting against the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa A Akufo-Addo.

During her official unveiling on Wednesday, April 24, Prof. Naana Jane highlighted the challenges facing Ghana, including destruction, normalised corruption, incomprehensible greed, and deep despair.

She urged Ghanaians to recognise the severity of these issues and the need for change.

According to Prof. Naana Jane, the NPP’s governance has exacerbated these problems, and retaining them in power would only perpetuate the country’s decline. She called on Ghanaians to unite with the NDC in their efforts to rescue the nation from further despair and ensure a better future for all citizens.

Emphasising the collective responsibility of all Ghanaians, Prof. Naana Jane stated that every individual has a role to play in this endeavor. She encouraged citizens not to remain passive but to actively participate in shaping the country’s future by supporting the NDC’s vision for progress and development.

In her address, she stressed the urgency of the situation, highlighting that the 2024 elections represent a pivotal moment in Ghana’s history. Prof. Naana Jane underscored the importance of decisive action to address the country’s challenges and steer it towards a path of growth and prosperity.

She reiterated her call for unity and collective action, urging Ghanaians to stand together in the fight for a better Ghana. Prof. Naana Jane expressed confidence that with determination and solidarity, Ghana can overcome its current difficulties and build a brighter future for generations to come.

“The elections ahead and winning them is about winning elections for a purpose. The purpose goes beyond those enumerated above. The purpose is the opportunity to heal our country again. It is about the opportunity to pull Ghana back from the precipice of destruction, of normalising corruption, of incomprehensible greed and from deep despair.”

“It is to work towards a Ghana where citizens have confidence and hope and are determined to regain their independence of thought and of agenda. We must work towards a Ghana that at the very least, can feed itself; where the law truly works; where there is shared prosperity; where democracy has not become a fluke; where people are not abused and where the basic necessities of life are not denied the majority or eventually, anyone.”

“It is a chance to work hard towards a country where citizens do not feel disrespected, are not intimidated, ignored because of the way they vote or the language they speak. The victory we seek as a party is to invite everyone to the onerous task of rebuilding a broken Ghana, of restoring hope, in a manner that the NDC is capable of doing by their history and achievements,” she said.