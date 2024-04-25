The National Communications Authority (NCA) says it has approved Space X Starlink GH LTD, the operator of Starlink Satellite Broadband, to provide Satellite Broadband Services in Ghana.

A terse statement issued by the NCA on Thursday, April 25 to announce the approval, said the approval of the application follows the policy approval of the satellite licensing framework in Ghana by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation and that “The administrative processes towards the issuance of the license is ongoing and will be completed shortly.”

The deal which involves the acquisition of a significant stake in Ghana’s telecommunications infrastructure by a foreign entity, underwent scrutiny to ascertain its alignment with existing regulatory frameworks and its potential to enhance service delivery and innovation within the industry.

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, had told Parliament the plan to license Starlink’s application to operate in Ghana was part of the government’s efforts to address the internet disruptions in the country.

While updating the house on the major internet disruptions that hit the country on March 18, she noted that Starlink was in the process of being licensed, and encouraged other operators to land in Ghana.

“We must also invest in operationalising RASCOM, the Regional African Satellite Company, instead of each country going alone,” she had counselled.

