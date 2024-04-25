The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) officially outdoored its running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for the December general elections.

The event took place at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday, April 24.

Several key dignitaries including the flagbearer John Mahama, Members of Parliament of the NDC, the National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the Council of Elders, and stalwarts of the party, among others, converged at UPSA to introduce Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Below are photos from the event

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

NDC

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang