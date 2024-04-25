The Electoral Commission of Ghana has issued a strong rebuttal to allegations by former President John Dramani Mahama regarding the commission’s integrity and conduct.

The response comes in the wake of comments attributed to the former President during an interview at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

In his remarks, former President Mahama raised concerns about the impartiality of appointments to the Electoral Commission, citing a perceived bias towards members affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Commission however, points to the constitutional provision for the appointment of its members and recalling instances during Mahama’s presidency where similar concerns were raised regarding appointments made by him.

Addressing John Mahama’s assertion that Ghana’s electoral processes had deteriorated, the Electoral Commission refuted these claims, citing improvements made in each election cycle.

They pointed to the successful conduct of the 2020 elections, which it said saw shorter queues, reduced costs, and increased efficiency in voter registration despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and adverse weather conditions.

The Commission also pointed to international praise for the transparency and integrity of the 2020 elections.

Regarding Mahama’s allegation of irregularities in the recruitment of returning officers, the Electoral Commission vehemently denied these claims, asserting that the process was conducted openly, fairly, and transparently. They emphasised that all successful applicants had significant prior experience working with the Commission.

The EC urged stakeholders to disseminate information accurately and responsibly, reaffirming its commitment to conducting transparent, credible, and fair elections. The Commission in its response signed by Mr. Fred Tetteh, Deputy Director of Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation, emphasised its dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity and protecting the sanctity of Ghana’s electoral process.

