It seems the residents of Bonwire in the Ashanti Region are not in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s parliamentary candidate, Kwabena Boateng ahead of the by-election.

The people did not appreciate it when Kumawood actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, visited the town to campaign for the candidate just days before the by-election.

In a video on social media, Agya Koo was seen in Bonwire standing next to a billboard with Kwabena Boateng’s picture. The actor, surrounded by residents, was heard urging them to vote for Kwabena Boateng.

To emphasise, he explained the NPP candidate was number two on the ballot.

However, the residents expressed their dissent, stating their preference for the candidate listed as number four, the former Ejisu MP Ing. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi.

The former Member of Parliament is running for the election as an independent candidate.

Undeterred, the actor continued to advocate for the number two candidate, but as more residents joined in chanting for the number four candidate, they began to boo the actor.

Shortly after, Agya Koo who was still in high spirits was escorted away by his security detail.

Ejisu by-election

The Ejisu by-election is expected on Tuesday, April 30. The death of the NPP Member of Parliament, Dr John Kumah has occasioned the by-election.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on April 13 elected private legal practitioner Kwabena Boateng as candidate.

Kwabena Boateng beat eight other candidates after securing 394 votes out of a total of 1033 valid votes cast to win the election.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has formally announced its decision not to participate in the by-election.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, clarified that the party’s focus is squarely on preparing for the main general elections slated for December.

Also, the Convention People’s Party notified the EC it would not contest the Ejisu Constituency by-election.

However, in the list of candidates, one Esther Osei has been registered to contest on the ticket of the CPP.

As a result, the party has applied for an interlocutory injunction seeking to stop the Electoral Commission from going ahead with the Ejisu by-election on April 30.

In a suit against the EC, the CPP is seeking “an order directed at the Defendant (EC) not to register and allow the said Esther Osei or any other person not elected by the CPP Ejisu Constituency Branch Conference and approved by the CPP’s Central Committee, to contest the said Ejisu Constituency by-election on the ticket and on behalf of the CPP, a political party governed by rules and regulations.”

pic.twitter.com/SZgppe9aLh — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) April 25, 2024

