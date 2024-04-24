The Ashanti Regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Wontumi, was booed in the Ejisu Constituency while campaigning ahead of the by-election slated for April 30.

Optimistic of victory for the ruling party, Wontumi was met with boos and jeers as he attempted to address the crowd in Bonwire.

A group of young men expressed their displeasure, chanting, “away! away!” and declared unflinching support for former Member of Parliament for the area, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who is running as an independent candidate.

Aduomi, determined to reclaim the seat after losing to the late John Kumah in the 2020 primaries, is one of three independents vying for the position.

The NPP’s candidate, lawyer Kwabena Boateng, faces competition from Aduomi and two other independent candidates, Gabriel Agyemang Joseph and Attakorah Joseph.

Candidate of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Esther Osei of the CPP and Beatrice Boakye of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) are also vying for the slot.

However, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has chosen not to contest to focus on December general elections.

Watch video below

LOL 😂 Maf3r3 ama Chairman Wontumi mpo 😂this is what you get when you go to the residents to share T-Shirts and Ghc20 😂. Anyway if you can’t beat them you join them 😂 pic.twitter.com/y1PArqeR0G — Aristotlektv (@aristotledada) April 23, 2024

Below is the full list of candidates for the Ejisu by-election

Esther Osei (CPP)

Lawyer Kwabena Boateng (NPP)

Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent)

Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

ALSO READ:

CPP files injunction to stop Ejisu by-election

Ejisu by-election could serve as a mock exam for you – Nana Boakye tells…

Nana B defends Asenso-Boakye over Ejisu by-election statement