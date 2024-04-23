The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Henry Nana Boakye has justified the Minister for Roads and Highway, Francis Asenso Boakye’s statement made in Ejisu.

According to him, all the Minister sought to do was to market and campaign for the NPP candidate, Kwabena Boateng in the build-up to the by-election.

Mr Asenso Boakye addressing Ejisu constituents ahead of the by-election advised them to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate instead of another on April 30.

The Minister who doubles as Bantama Memberof Parliament explained that, it would be difficult for any other candidate aside that of the NPP to come to him and lobby for projects if voted for.

These comments have been widely condemned but Nana B as he is popularly called on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem disagreed.

“Asenso Boakye said nothing wrong. In fact, he spoke well. He is an NPP member, MP and a Minister because of the party so what were people expecting? For him to endorse or campaign for another candidate? definitely not. He said nothing wrong at all,” he stated.

ALSO READ: