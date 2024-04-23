The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye, has advised the electorates in the Ejisu constituency of the Ashanti Region to vote for the parliamentary candidate contesting on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the April 30 by-election.

On April 12, a three-term MP of the constituency, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi cut ties with the party to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming by-election.

Mr Aduomi said his decision stems from a perceived failure of the National Executive of the party to address critical concerns regarding the integrity of the party’s delegates’ album.

The former MP explained that, his decision to run independently demonstrates his commitment to upholding democratic values and integrity.

But the Roads and Highways Minister has urged electorates to disregard him and focus on electing a candidate from the ruling party (Kwabena Boateng), as the independent candidate can contribute very little to the development of the constituency.

Speaking during a campaign over the weekend, Mr Boakye explained that, should the independent candidate or another candidate from another political party win the upcoming polls, it would be difficult for them to come to his ministry to lobby for road projects.

“As we speak, the ruling government has a candidate, if you vote for an independent candidate or an individual from another party into parliament, how does he come to me to lobby for roads?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, some electorates say they prefer to vote for Mr Aduomi because during his time as MP, although his party was in opposition, he was able to lobby for road projects. They believe it is therefore untrue that nothing can be done by an MP in opposition.

On April 13, delegates of the Ejisu constituency elected Kwabena Boateng as the NPP parliamentary candidate following the demise of Dr John Kumah.

ALSO READ: