Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has left Ghana for an official visit to the Republic of Italy and the Vatican State.

A statement signed by the spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako said the Vice President is expected to hold bilateral talks with His Holiness Pope Francis.

“The Pope’s message of love, mercy, and inclusive, which he has devoted himself to promoting unity and mutual understanding between all peoples, has been embraced around the world.

“The meeting will highlight our common principles of peace, justice, and solidarity to guide us into a better future,” he added.

