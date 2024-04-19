The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed confidence in clinching victory in the upcoming by-election in the Ejisu constituency.

This is despite the emergence of independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi as a notable competitor.

NPP members are vigorously involved in campaign activities across the constituency, rallying support for the upcoming election.

Both the party’s National and Regional executives have intensified their efforts within the constituency and are confident in retaining the Ejisu parliamentary seat.

NPP National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye has said that the party is confident of victory.

“Ejisu is unequivocally NPP, and NPP is Ejisu…we perceive no scenario where an independent candidate could secure victory in the Ejisu Constituency. We have a vibrant and energetic lawyer and we are strategically positioning the party to win this hands down,” he stated on Citi News.

He said Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, the former Member of Parliament for the area running as an independent candidate, has offered minimal contribution to the constituency’s development.

Nana Boakye added that the independent candidate poses no threat to the party’s expected victory.

“The facts are there; under President Kufuor, he was appointed at the Ministry of Highways as a director. Under Nana Akufo-Addo he was appointed as a deputy minister of roads…NPP gave him the opportunity to be an MP for 12 good years” he added.

