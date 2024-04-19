Their core function is to make laws for the country and represent the interests of their constituents, but that has expanded into other areas such as attending funerals, paying medical and school fees, and many others.

However, some Members of Parliament say this additional workload is taking a toll on them financially and health-wise, with some saying that the job is becoming increasingly stressful.

Some weeks ago, there was a discussion on the floor about how MPs can maintain a better quality of life during their tenure and after they finish serving.

Watch a report by Joy News’ Zuleiha Nuhu:

