The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia argued that the deaths of Members of Parliament must be thoroughly investigated.

He underscored the need for MPs to take serious action on this matter, warning that failure to address it could lead to further fatalities.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Asiedu Nketia asserted that if he were in Parliament, he would advocate for a walkout until a solution to the recurring deaths is found.

“If we don’t talk about this carefully, people will keep dying. Three NPP sitting, members of parliament are dead and none of their deaths has been resolved. If I were in Parliament we would stage a walkout if a solution to the numerous deaths is addressed,” he said.

He cited the suspicions surrounding John Kumah’s death, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation.

The NDC chairman suggested that, the focus should be on addressing these killings rather than on extravagant funerals for the victims.

“If things like this keep happening in our democracy it will continue. Some people are insinuating that John Kumah’s death was a result of poison so it needs to be investigated properly. It’s not about giving that deceased a big funeral, let’s resolve the murders,” he said.

Watch video below:

