The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has questioned the locus of British billionaire, Richard Branson in the affairs of Ghana.

In his view, the call by founder of Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Galactic on President Akufo-Addo not to sign into law the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024, unanimously passed by Parliament on Wednesday, February 28 is worrying.

He could not fathom why a foreigner like Richard Branson would interfere in the affairs of Ghana.

“Is Richard Branson from Nkawkaw or Suhum? Who is he to tell us what we should do as a country and what we should not do?” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia’s comment comes after the CEO of of Virgin Atlantic described the anti-LGBTQ Bill as a “draconian and hateful piece of legislation”.

Mr. Branson, in an open letter dated March 25 shared on LinkedIn, said “not only is the bill a clear violation of fundamental human rights, it also carries the risk of disastrous economic consequences for Ghana”, citing the Finance Ministry’s report to President Akufo-Addo.

He therefore called on the President not to sign the Bill into Law.

But to Mr. Asiedu Nketia, the debate about the Bill is closed therefore all international organizations who are opposed to the Bill should stop lobbying.

“How can you be in your country to instruct us? the NDC National Chairman questioned.

ALSO READ:

Don’t sign ‘draconian and hateful’ anti-gay Bill – Richard Branson to Akufo-Addo

Anti-gay bill: IMF calls for an inclusive society in Ghana

If Akufo-Addo doesn’t sign anti-gay Bill; I’ll sue him – Dafeamekpor