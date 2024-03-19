Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has stressed the significance of inclusivity in national development.

He comments follows Ghana’s Parliament passing the anti-gay bill.

Georgieva disclosed the need for every Ghanaian to participate fully in the country’s development, acknowledging that some individuals in Ghana have taken the bill to court.

She advocated for a more inclusive society, stating that inclusive societies tend to be more successful.

“You want Ghana to flourish, make it so that everybody can contribute to the fullest of this country” she said on Accra based Citi TV.

The Bill, approved by Parliament on February 28, 2024, criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, as well as their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those promoting and sponsoring the act could face imprisonment between 3 to 5 years.

However, the Office of the President, in a letter dated March 18, requested Parliament to withhold sending the anti-gay bill to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his assent.

The office cited two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court.

These applications aim to prevent Parliament from sending the Bill to the President and to restrain him from signing his assent to the bill until the matter is finally determined.

