Private legal practitioner, Twum Barima, has expressed dismay at President Akufo-Addo’s comments regarding the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Despite the Bill’s passage, the President reassured the international community of Ghana’s commitment to human rights.

During a diplomatic engagement, he reiterated Ghana’s reputation for respecting human rights and the rule of law, clarifying that the bill is facing a legal challenge at the Supreme Court and no action would be taken until a decision is reached.

However, a communications team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) questioned the President’s stance on the Bill.

He could not fathom why the President would mention human rights after the Bill was passed in Parliament.

“If you don’t sign, you have signed your death warrant. The NDC will ensure that the NPP government goes into opposition” he warned in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday.

Lawyer Twum Barima accused the government of neglecting Ghana’s moral values and questioned the President’s reasoning for citing human rights.

ALSO READ:

I leave it to your fate – Franklin Cudjoe tells Akufo-Addo…

Survival first – Franklin Cudjoe supports Finance Ministry’s rejection of Anti-Gay…

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Sign it or risk elections – Catholic Bishops to Akufo-Addo