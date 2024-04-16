The National Service Scheme (NSS) has urged President Akufo-Addo to swiftly approve the Ghana National Service Authority Bill 2024.

This move is intended to give the Scheme authority and autonomy, as stated during the policy launch on April 15, 2024.

The Executive Director of NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi, stressed the need to strengthen and resource the National Service scheme to regulate the mobilization and deployment of personnel.

Mr. Antwi at the launch of the National Service Policy Document in Accra, passionately appealed to President Akufo-Addo to approve the bill.

He stated that, it would enable the authority to expand existing programs like the NSS teaching model and the NSS MSME accounting age.

“The National Service scheme beyond this policy must be strengthened, capacitated, and significantly resourced to regulate the mobilization and deployment of personnel. I strongly believe that this can be done by upgrading the scheme from its status to a more noble and standardized institution.

In this regard, I wish to make a passionate appeal to the President that the Ghana National Service Authority Bill 2024, currently before Mr. President, will be approved. Mr. President, the new law will grant the authority the opportunity to expand existing programs such as the NSS teaching model and NSS MSME accounting age,” Mr. Antwi said.

In response, President Akufo-Addo encouraged stakeholders to support the scheme in achieving its objectives.

He expressed confidence that with the implementation of the new policy document, the NSS scheme will play an even more vital role in shaping the future of Ghana and empowering the nation’s youth to fulfill their potential.

He expressed confidence that the implementation of the new policy document, will play a more vital role and solidify the NSS scheme’s position as one of the best in West Africa and Africa for deploying service personnel.

“These interventions will solidify the NSS scheme’s position as one of the best in the West African and African region for deploying service personnel. I urge stakeholders to support the scheme in achieving its objectives. Let us embrace the new changes, focus, and face of the NSS. I’m confident that with the implementation of this new policy document, the NSS scheme will play an even more vital role in shaping the future of our nation and empowering our youth to fulfill their potential,” President Akufo-Addo said.

READ ALSO: