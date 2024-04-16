Scores of passengers in the Asante Akyem Central district have been left stranded after commercial drivers withdrawn their services on Tuesday morning.

The action of the drivers who ply their business from Konongo to Agogo follows the recent surge in fuel prices and associated operational expenses.

The hike according to them is affecting their business, hence the need to increase transport fares.

However, the Asante Akyem Municipal Assembly has fiercely resisted attempts amidst threats to arrest any driver who charge their own fares.

This has left many residents who require public transport to commute to their various workplaces and schools stranded, with no feasible alternative.

In a related development, the Ministry of Transport has instructed the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to arrest any commercial driver found charging new transport fares beyond the established rates, which places undue financial strain on commuters.

ALSO READ: