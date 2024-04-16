Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II has encouraged governments and business leaders to decentralise their operations to accelerate development.

He said this when the senior management team of Telecel Ghana, a leading telecommunications company in Ghana, paid a courtesy call to him.

The visit was aimed at advancing a stronger relationship between Telecel Ghana and Okyenhene as well as seeking his blessings and guidance in the company’s new journey as Telecel Ghana.

In March 2024, Telecel Ghana officially unveiled its brand to Ghanaians in a spectacular event in Accra.

Led by Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Telecel Ghana, the delegation expressed their gratitude to the Okyenhene for his warm reception and unwavering support towards businesses operating within his jurisdiction.

They also highlighted Telecel Ghana’s commitment to contributing to the socio-economic development of Ghana through its innovative telecommunications solutions and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II with the Telecel Ghana delegation

She reiterated the company’s dedication to ensuring seamless connectivity and digital inclusion for Ghanaians and affirmed Telecel Ghana’s readiness to partner with the Okyenhene ahead of his 25th-anniversary celebration.

She added, “We will continue to work with other stakeholders to explore opportunities for expanding telecommunications infrastructure and enhancing access to digital technologies in Ghana.”

The Okyenhene commended Telecel Ghana for its efforts in providing reliable and affordable telecommunications services to the people of Ghana.

He emphasised the importance of promoting decentralisation by key government agencies and business operations across the country to accelerate development, citing the vast land space in his kingdom which he is willing to release for development.

He also threw a broader challenge to Ghanaian entrepreneurs to venture into setting up indigenous telecommunication businesses in Ghana.

The visit concluded with an exchange of gifts and pleasantries, symbolizing the mutual respect and goodwill between Telecel Ghana and the Okyenhene.

Telecel Ghana remains committed to building strong partnerships with traditional authorities, government institutions, and other stakeholders to drive sustainable development and create shared value for the people of Ghana.

