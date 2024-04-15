About five people have been injured in a gory accident on the Ahodwo-Sokoban road in the Nhyiaeso constituency of the Ashanti region.

The accident involved two vehicles and a tricycle popularly known as ‘Pragyia’.

It occurred at about 10:30 am when one of the drivers, according to eyewitnesses was making a U-turn.

The eyewitness told Nhyira FM‘s Amansakyeame Koobeng that a speeding Nissan commercial vehicle driver who was coming from Akropong towards Ahodwo crashed into the Golf and the pragyia.

He narrated that, the unconscious Nissan driver was trapped with his hand chopped off.

The eyewitness said the driver was rescued together with the passengers onboard with the help of bystanders.

The victims, he added have been rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and other health facilities for treatment.

