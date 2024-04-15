A new award scheme for reggae and dancehall will be launched in Ghana in July, 2024.

According to Mr. Logic, the organiser, the scheme called Reggae Gold Awards, is an initiative to help revive the reggae and dancehall genres.

He told Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z that the award which will be solely technical and not popularity based, will reward unadulterated reggae and dancehall songs.

According to Mr. Logic who was instrumental in the organisation of the Bass Awards which served the same purposes a few years ago, he decided to organise the awards when he realised the main people behind the Bass Awards had given up on the project.

“I was just monitoring the organisers of Bass Awards until one of them [Stip] made a post. I have always had this idea. Honestly, I was part of the foundation of Bass Awards.

When Bass Awards became a bit dormant, I was hoping to jump in, but I wasn’t sure Bulldog and Stip would be coming back with something now until Stip made a post that reggae and dancehall should be annulled,” he said.

He noted the board of the scheme will comprise people who have technical knowledge in reggae and dancehall music and not just industry friends.

Mr. Logic said after the launch in July, the main awards ceremony will be held in November 2024.

READ ALSO: