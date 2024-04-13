Ghanaian lawyer and fashion influencer, Sandra Ankobiah, has taken to social media to showcase her academic pursuits at the prestigious Harvard University in the United States.

In a post on X, she shared a series of photos capturing her moments at Harvard, including snapshots with colleagues and iconic landmarks on campus, such as the statue of the university’s founder, John Harvard.

Meanwhile, she captioned her post with the message: “Life lately… Never stop learning. The best investment you can give yourself is education. The more you learn, the more you can do. #HarvardKennedySchool2024 #HKS.”

While Ankobiah’s post primarily focused on her academic journey and personal growth, it subtly addressed recent controversies surrounding her name.

