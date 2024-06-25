Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah, has taken to social media to share new photos which have left some followers in shock.

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Sandra was spotted in a pair of black bell-bottom trousers and a white turtle neck long-sleeve top.

She complemented her outfit with a matching black bag and heels.

However, one thing that has caught the attention of many is the slender look in the photos without her curves around her waist area.

Watch the photos below: